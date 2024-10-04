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  • More, less or no hair…down there
  • More, less or no hair…down there
  • More, less or no hair…down there
  • More, less or no hair…down there
  • More, less or no hair…down there
  • More, less or no hair…down there
  • More, less or no hair…down there
  • More, less or no hair…down there
  • More, less or no hair…down there
  • More, less or no hair…down there
  • More, less or no hair…down there
  • More, less or no hair…down there
  • More, less or no hair…down there
  • More, less or no hair…down there
  • More, less or no hair…down there
  • More, less or no hair…down there
  • More, less or no hair…down there
  • More, less or no hair…down there
  • More, less or no hair…down there
  • More, less or no hair…down there
  • More, less or no hair…down there
  • More, less or no hair…down there

Discontinued

EssentialBikini trimmer

BRT383/15

3.9
| (73) Reviews
More, less or no hair…down there
Trim, shave or style your delicate areas with the gentle care. Our bikini trimmer is designed to be safe and effective, so you can avoid irritation and ingrown hairs.
See all benefits

Gentle, easy styling for your bikini area

More, less or no hair…down there

  • Trim, shave & style

Small trimming head for precise results

Small trimming head for precise results

Style or shape your bikini area. Use the small trimming head to get the look you want and trim down to 0.5 mm.

Rounded tips effectively cut hair while protecting the skin

Rounded tips effectively cut hair while protecting the skin

Rounded trimming tips work their magic so you can safely and effectively trim your bikini line. No nicks or cuts.

Click-on combs allow for trims of different lengths

Click-on combs allow for trims of different lengths

Try different lengths and styles. Choose between 0.5, 3 or 5mm for an even, neatly-groomed bikini area.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.9

of 5

73

Reviews

04/10/2024

Canada

Canada

Verified buyer

Handy and neat

The Philips Bikini Genie fits into the hand comfortable for ease of use. The two different heights to trim the hair to gives options if one needs to shave an area.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for BikiniGenie BRT381/15 Bikini trimmer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for BikiniGenie BRT381/15 Bikini trimmer

09/07/2024

Canada

Canada

Game Changer for Bikini Grooming

As someone who has always relied on waxing and sugaring, I was quite nervous about using a razor for my bikini area. However, the Philips bikini trimmer has completely changed my perspective. It's incredibly efficient, works perfectly underwater, and delivers fantastic results. The trimmer is so good that I can't recommend it enough, especially for the price. If you're looking for a reliable and effective bikini trimmer, this is definitely the one to go for! I exfoliate before trimming and then use an oil after the shower to keep the area and skin hydrated. Small and easy to travel with also!

Pros

Lots

Cons

None

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Essential BRT383/50 Bikini trimmer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Essential BRT383/50 Bikini trimmer

26/05/2023

Canada

Canada

Verified buyer

Does the job

Easy to handle, efficient personal care device. Easy to clean, nice storage pouch.

Pros

Portable and convenient

Cons

Battery operated

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for BikiniGenie BRT381/15 Bikini trimmer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for BikiniGenie BRT381/15 Bikini trimmer

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