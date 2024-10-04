2 year warranty
Discontinued
BRT383/15
Trim, shave & style
Style or shape your bikini area. Use the small trimming head to get the look you want and trim down to 0.5 mm.
Rounded trimming tips work their magic so you can safely and effectively trim your bikini line. No nicks or cuts.
Try different lengths and styles. Choose between 0.5, 3 or 5mm for an even, neatly-groomed bikini area.
3.9
of 5
73
Reviews
Saskgal52
04/10/2024
Canada
Verified buyer
Handy and neat
The Philips Bikini Genie fits into the hand comfortable for ease of use. The two different heights to trim the hair to gives options if one needs to shave an area.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BikiniGenie BRT381/15 Bikini trimmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BikiniGenie BRT381/15 Bikini trimmer
HibaU
09/07/2024
Canada
Game Changer for Bikini Grooming
As someone who has always relied on waxing and sugaring, I was quite nervous about using a razor for my bikini area. However, the Philips bikini trimmer has completely changed my perspective. It's incredibly efficient, works perfectly underwater, and delivers fantastic results. The trimmer is so good that I can't recommend it enough, especially for the price. If you're looking for a reliable and effective bikini trimmer, this is definitely the one to go for! I exfoliate before trimming and then use an oil after the shower to keep the area and skin hydrated. Small and easy to travel with also!
Pros
Lots
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Essential BRT383/50 Bikini trimmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Essential BRT383/50 Bikini trimmer
Zippy01
26/05/2023
Canada
Verified buyer
Does the job
Easy to handle, efficient personal care device. Easy to clean, nice storage pouch.
Pros
Portable and convenient
Cons
Battery operated
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BikiniGenie BRT381/15 Bikini trimmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BikiniGenie BRT381/15 Bikini trimmer