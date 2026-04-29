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2 year warranty
Expert tips and inspiration
All series
Essential Bikini trimmer
Discontinued
Support
BRT383/15
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UK Declaration of Conformity
Argentinian Safety Approval Certificate
All (5)
Is it safe to use a shaving foil on my entire body?
How do I clean my Philips Bikini Trimmer
Can I rinse my Philips depilation products with water?
Where is the model and serial number of my Philips depilation device?
How do I use my Philips Bikini Trimmer?
SatinShave AdvancedWet and Dry electric shaver
Touch-up pen trimmer
My Philips Bikini Trimmer is not working
My Philips Bikini Trimmer does not charge
My skin feels irritated after using my Philips Bikini or Precision Trimmer
My Philips Bikini Trimmer pulls my hairs when trimming
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
Service and exchange
Get your broken product serviced or replaced
Contacting Philips
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