      Cleaner teeth. Gently does it.

      Feel the difference of a gentle clean with our Pressure Sensor while removing up to 10x more plaque than a manual toothbrush See all benefits

      Cleaner teeth. Gently does it.

      Feel the difference of a gentle clean with our Pressure Sensor while removing up to 10x more plaque than a manual toothbrush See all benefits

      Feel the difference of a gentle clean with our Pressure Sensor while removing up to 10x more plaque than a manual toothbrush See all benefits

        Cleaner teeth. Gently does it.

        Remove up to 10x more plaque than a manual

        • Built-in pressure sensor
        • 2 modes, 3 intensities
        • 1 x BrushSync feature
        Up to 10x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

        Up to 10x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

        And thanks to its flexible design, it removes up to 10x more plaque from hard-to-reach areas* for a truly deep clean along the gum line and between teeth.

        Two modes, three intensity settings

        Two modes, three intensity settings

        This toothbrush allows you to customize your brushing with a choice of two modes and three intensities. Clean mode is standard for superior cleaning. And Gum Care mode adds an extra minute of reduced-power brushing, so you can gently massage your gums. Three intensities allow you to switch the order of 'higher' and 'lower' to align with the intensities from left to right.

        Safe & gentle on sensitive areas, orthodontics & dental work

        Safe & gentle on sensitive areas, orthodontics & dental work

        You can be sure of a safe brushing experience: our sonic technology is suitable for use with braces, fillings, crowns, and veneers, and helps prevent cavities and improve gum health.

        Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

        Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

        Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between teeth, and its brush strokes break up plaque and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.

        Lets you know when you're pressing too hard

        Lets you know when you're pressing too hard

        You may not notice if you’re brushing too hard, but your toothbrush will. If you start taking it out on your gums, the toothbrush will make a pulsing sound as a reminder to ease off on the pressure.

        Always know when to replace your brush heads

        Always know when to replace your brush heads

        All brush heads wear out over time. But our BrushSync technology tracks how long you've been using your brush head for, and how hard you've been brushing. When it's time to replace it, a light on your handle and a short beep will let you know. That way, you can be sure your brush head is doing a good job.

        Connects smart brush handle and smart brush heads

        Connects smart brush handle and smart brush heads

        A microchip-enabled technology that detects and synchronizes the smart brush head with the smart handle. The smart handle and smart brush head pair is a powerful combination that enables Smart replacement reminders.

        Encouragement to brush thoroughly

        Encouragement to brush thoroughly

        Our QuadPacer lets you know when you've spent just the right amount of time cleaning each part of your mouth, while our Smartimer tells you when you've brushed for the recommended two minutes.

        Technical Specifications

        • Modes

          3 intensities
          • Low
          • Medium
          • High
          Clean
          For exceptional everyday clean
          Gum Care
          Gently massages gums

        • Items included

          Handle
          1 ProtectiveClean
          Brush heads
          1 C3 Premium Plaque Control
          Charger
          1

        • Design and finishing

          Color
          White and Mint

        • Cleaning performance

          Performance
          Removes up to 10x more plaque*
          Health benefits
          • Helps improve gum health
          • Helps reduce cavities
          Pressure feedback
          Vibrates handle to alert user
          Timer
          SmarTimer and Quadpacer

        • Smart sensor technology

          Pressure sensor
          Alerts when brushing too hard
          BrushSync Replacement Reminder
          • Always know when to
          • replace brush heads

        • Ease of use

          Handle compatibility
          Easy click-on brush heads
          Replacement reminder
          • To always ensure best results
          • reminder icon lights up
          Battery indicator
          Light shows battery status
          Handle
          Slim ergonomic design
          Brushing time
          Up to 2 weeks

        • Technical specifications

          Battery
          Rechargeable
          Battery type
          Lithium ION
          Operating time (full to empty)
          Up to 2 weeks

        • Power

          Voltage
          110-220 V

        • Service

          Warranty
          2-year limited warranty

