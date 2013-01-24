Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    Superior cleaning.* Deeper reach between.
      Philips Sonicare InterCare Standard sonic toothbrush heads

HX9002/64

      HX9002/64
      Overall Rating / 5

      Superior cleaning.* Deeper reach between.

      The Philips Sonicare InterCare toothbrush head is perfect for those who want to target plaque buildup between teeth, relieve bleeding and inflamed gums, and reveal a healthy, beautiful smile.

      Philips Sonicare InterCare Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      Superior cleaning.* Deeper reach between.

      The Philips Sonicare InterCare toothbrush head is perfect for those who want to target plaque buildup between teeth, relieve bleeding and inflamed gums, and reveal a healthy, beautiful smile. See all benefits

      Superior cleaning.* Deeper reach between.

      The Philips Sonicare InterCare toothbrush head is perfect for those who want to target plaque buildup between teeth, relieve bleeding and inflamed gums, and reveal a healthy, beautiful smile. See all benefits

      Philips Sonicare InterCare Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      Superior cleaning.* Deeper reach between.

      The Philips Sonicare InterCare toothbrush head is perfect for those who want to target plaque buildup between teeth, relieve bleeding and inflamed gums, and reveal a healthy, beautiful smile. See all benefits

        Superior cleaning.* Deeper reach between.

        Cleaning in between teeth and hard-to-clean areas

        • 2-pack
        • Standard size
        • Click-on
        • Cleaning in between teeth
        Improves gum health in just 2 weeks

        Improves gum health in just 2 weeks

        The InterCare brush head features extra-long, densely-packed,high-quality bristles to target hidden plaque caught deep between your teeth. It is clinically proven to reduce gingival bleeding and inflammation in just 2 weeks.

        Designed to reach deeper and go further

        Designed to reach deeper and go further

        This Philips Sonicare toothbrush head features extra-long, high-density bristles to target hidden plaque caught deep between teeth and other hard-to-clean areas.

        Removes up to 7 times more plaque than a manual toothbrush

        Removes up to 7 times more plaque than a manual toothbrush

        Philips Sonicare InterCare brush head is clinically proven to remove up to 7 times more plaque between teeth than a manual toothbrush after just four weeks of use.

        Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

        Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

        Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between teeth, and its brush strokes break up plaque and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.

        Works with any Philips Sonicare click-on toothbrush

        Works with any Philips Sonicare click-on toothbrush

        This brush head clicks on and off your brush handle for a secure fit and easy maintenance and cleaning. It fits all Philips Sonicare toothbrush handles except: PowerUp Battery and Essence.

        Part of a better oral healthcare routine

        Part of a better oral healthcare routine

        Like all authentic Philips Sonicare branded brush heads, this brush head is safe on teeth and gums. Each brush head has been quality tested for exceptional performance and durability.

        Reminder bristles ensure your most effective clean

        Reminder bristles ensure your most effective clean

        At first glance it may not be obvious, but brush heads lose stiffness and gradually wear down over months of normal use. Our blue reminder bristles fade to white and help you recognize when it's time for a replacement. For optimal results, replace your brush head every three months.

        Technical Specifications

        • Items included

          Brush heads
          2 InterCare standard

        • Compatibility

          Brush head system
          Click-on
          Suitable for these models
          • HealthyWhite+
          • 2 Series plaque control
          • 3 Series gum health
          • DiamondClean
          • EasyClean
          • FlexCare
          • FlexCare Platinum
          • FlexCare+
          • for Kids
          • HealthyWhite

        • Design and finishing

          Bristle stiffness feel
          Medium
          Color
          White
          Reminder bristles
          Blue bristle color fade away
          Size
          Standard

        • Health benefits

          Gum health
          Improves gum health in 2 weeks
          Plaque removal
          Removes up to 7x more plaque*

        • Quality and performance

          Replacement
          Every 3 months
          Tested
          for optimal usage

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

