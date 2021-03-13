2 year warranty
Discontinued
QP210/50
Trim, edge and shave
1 x Original
Fits on all OneBlade handles
Stainless steel blade that lasts up to 4 months of use* to keep that fresh feel
The Philips OneBlade is a revolutionary new hybrid styler that can trim, shave and create clean lines and edges, on any length of hair. Its dual protection system – a glide coating combined with rounded tips – makes shaving easier and comfortable. Its shaving technology features a fast-moving cutter, which powers through any length of hair.
Fits with OneBlade (QP14xx, QP25xx, QP26xx, QP27xx, QP28xx) and OneBlade Pro (QP65xx, QP66xx)
Durable stainless steel blade that lasts up to 4 months of use* to keep that fresh feel. When the replacement indicator - eject icon - will appear on the blade, the blade performance may no longer be optimal. It is time to consider changing the blade for the best shaving experience
3.0
of 5
2
Reviews
Tall guy
13/03/2021
Canada
A great way to maintain optimum performance
I like the way that the replacement blade has the same performance as the original blade and the visible wear indicator is a sweet bonus. I have been using this machine for years now and I have always had sensitive skin; using this machine with Aveeno shave gel and rinsing the blade under running water gives me unequaled satisfaction. I will usually replace the blade before the wear indicator is at the limit and the ability to tell the wear at a glance is wonderful. The value of this machine is exceptional.
Pros
Inexpensive and comfortable
Cons
An inductive charger would be nice to have
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for OneBlade QP210/50 Replacement blade
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for OneBlade QP210/50 Replacement blade
Gsww
17/08/2018
Canada
Head breaks very easily
I have bought two and I really love how they shave but the head has broken with a couple months each time. Terrible design.
This review was made for OneBlade QP210/50 Replacement blade
This review was made for OneBlade QP210/50 Replacement blade
Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024.
For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.