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  • Trim, edge & shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge & shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge & shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge & shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge & shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge & shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge & shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge & shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge & shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge & shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge & shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge & shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge & shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge & shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge & shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge & shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge & shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge & shave any length of hair

Discontinued

OneBladeReplacement blade

QP210/50

3
| (2) Reviews
Trim, edge & shave any length of hair
Its dual protection system: a glide coating combined with rounded tips, makes shaving easier and comfortable. Its shaving technology features a fast-moving cutter which powers through any length of hair
See all benefits
Philips OneBlade #1 Number 1 Brand logo

Choose Philips OneBlade, from the #1 Preferred electric Grooming Brand1

Compatible products
OneBlade Pro 360

OneBlade Pro 360
Face + Body

QP6542/65

OneBlade Pro 360

OneBlade Pro 360
Face + Body

QP6652/35

OneBlade Pro 360

OneBlade Pro 360
Face + Body

QP6542/15

OneBlade Pro 360

OneBlade Pro 360
Face + Body

QP6552/15

OneBlade

OneBlade
Face

QP2530/60

OneBlade

OneBlade
Face

QP2520/21

OneBlade Pro

OneBlade Pro

QP6510/20

Designed to cut hair, not skin

Trim, edge & shave any length of hair

  • Trim, edge and shave

  • 1 x Original

  • Fits on all OneBlade handles

  • Stainless steel blade that lasts up to 4 months of use* to keep that fresh feel

Unique OneBlade Technology

Unique OneBlade Technology

The Philips OneBlade is a revolutionary new hybrid styler that can trim, shave and create clean lines and edges, on any length of hair. Its dual protection system – a glide coating combined with rounded tips – makes shaving easier and comfortable. Its shaving technology features a fast-moving cutter, which powers through any length of hair.

Fits on all OneBlade handles

Fits on all OneBlade handles

Fits with OneBlade (QP14xx, QP25xx, QP26xx, QP27xx, QP28xx) and OneBlade Pro (QP65xx, QP66xx)

Blade that doesn't fade easily

Blade that doesn't fade easily

Durable stainless steel blade that lasts up to 4 months of use* to keep that fresh feel. When the replacement indicator - eject icon - will appear on the blade, the blade performance may no longer be optimal. It is time to consider changing the blade for the best shaving experience

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.0

of 5

2

Reviews

4
3
2

13/03/2021

Canada

Canada

A great way to maintain optimum performance

I like the way that the replacement blade has the same performance as the original blade and the visible wear indicator is a sweet bonus. I have been using this machine for years now and I have always had sensitive skin; using this machine with Aveeno shave gel and rinsing the blade under running water gives me unequaled satisfaction. I will usually replace the blade before the wear indicator is at the limit and the ability to tell the wear at a glance is wonderful. The value of this machine is exceptional.

Pros

Inexpensive and comfortable

Cons

An inductive charger would be nice to have

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for OneBlade QP210/50 Replacement blade

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for OneBlade QP210/50 Replacement blade

17/08/2018

Canada

Canada

Head breaks very easily

I have bought two and I really love how they shave but the head has broken with a couple months each time. Terrible design.

This review was made for OneBlade QP210/50 Replacement blade

This review was made for OneBlade QP210/50 Replacement blade

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Disclaimers

  1. Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024. 

  1. For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.