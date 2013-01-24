A cocktail named after the famous 18th-century pirate that will warm the cockles of your heart.

INGREDIENTS

• 1 espresso

• 3cl Rhum Vieux

• 2cl Galliano

• 1 teaspoon demerara sugar

• 2cl fresh cream

• Mix all the ingredients (except the cream) together in the glass

• Slowly pour the cream over the back of a heated spoon – rested against the side of the glass – so it

floats on top

• It may take a little practice to ensure the cream stays on the surface

TIP! Add some splash by using extra-aged AOC Martinique Rhum Agricole, made from pure sugarcane juice.

