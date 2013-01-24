Home
    What is an espresso?
    A cup of espresso

    A shot of rich and intense black coffee made using a brewing method in which a pump-driven coffee machine forces hot water through fine grounds at high pressure (9-bar). It comes from the Latin word 'expressus', meaning ‘expressed’ or ‘pressed out’.

     

    What is a cappuccino?
    A cup of cappuccino

    A shot of espresso with steamed milk and a big head of foamed milk – spooned on to maintain the warmth. The ratio of espresso to steamed and frothed milk is typically 1/3 espresso: 1/3 steamed milk: 1/3 frothed milk.

    In Italy, drinking cappuccino after 10am is a serious no-no. The iconic coffee is believed to work wonders for one’s digestion. But only when drunk at breakfast time.

     

    What's the difference between filter coffee and espresso?
    What’s the difference between filter coffee and espresso?

    Filter coffee and espresso have different methods of preparation and therefore require different types of beans. Filter coffee is usually made from Arabica beans in a drip coffee maker. While espresso is made in an espresso machine using a mix of both: approximately 60-70% Arabica beans and 30-40% Robusta beans. When it comes to roasting, filter coffee is given a light or medium roast to enhance the flavors and create subtle aromas. While an espresso is given a dark and intense roast to brings out the toasted chocolate nuances and decrease acidity.

     

    How to manually froth milk
    How to froth milk
    How to make the perfect espresso
    A cup of espresso

    A perfect shot of espresso should have an extraction time of between 20-30 seconds and a manual pressure adjusted to 9-bar. This ensures the positive flavour components are extracted and the fats which create the crema are emulsified. Always use pure water for the purest taste.

     

    How to create latte art
    Latte art
    Bear
    Latte art
    Faces
    Latte art
    Leaf
    Latte art
    Flower
    How to create cioko art
    Latte art
    How do I make a French Accent?
    French accent
    • Coffee with a French twist.

      INGREDIENTS
      • 1 espresso
      • 5ml Frapin Cognac
      • 2mg vanilla
      • 1mg cinnamon
      • Blue Mountain coffee grains

      • Make an espresso
      • Add the cognac, vanilla and cinnamon
      • Stir and enjoy!

      TIP! Jamaica Blue Mountain coffee is an ideal choice for this exquisite beverage.
     
    How do I make an Anne Bonny?
    Anne Bonny

    A cocktail named after the famous 18th-century pirate that will warm the cockles of your heart.

     

    INGREDIENTS

    • 1 espresso

    • 3cl Rhum Vieux

    • 2cl Galliano

    • 1 teaspoon demerara sugar

    • 2cl fresh cream

     

    • Mix all the ingredients (except the cream) together in the glass

    • Slowly pour the cream over the back of a heated spoon – rested against the side of the glass – so it

    floats on top

    • It may take a little practice to ensure the cream stays on the surface

     

    TIP! Add some splash by using extra-aged AOC Martinique Rhum Agricole, made from pure sugarcane juice.

     

    How do I make a Cappuccino Viennese?
    Speciality drink cappuccino Viennese

    A local Alpine specialty with whipped cream that rises up like the majestic Dolomites.

    INGREDIENTS
    • 1 espresso
    • 2 1/2cl fresh cream
    • 1/2 teaspoon sugar
    • Cocoa powder

    • Lightly whip the cream until it becomes thick
    • Add sugar and stir the cream gently from top to bottom
    • Pour the cream into a cup and add the espresso
    • Sprinkle a dusting of cocoa powder on top

    TIP! The perfect choice of coffee is a quality Arabica from Central America, single origin or blended.

     

