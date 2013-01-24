A cocktail named after the famous 18th-century pirate that will warm the cockles of your heart.
INGREDIENTS
• 1 espresso
• 3cl Rhum Vieux
• 2cl Galliano
• 1 teaspoon demerara sugar
• 2cl fresh cream
• Mix all the ingredients (except the cream) together in the glass
• Slowly pour the cream over the back of a heated spoon – rested against the side of the glass – so it
floats on top
• It may take a little practice to ensure the cream stays on the surface
TIP! Add some splash by using extra-aged AOC Martinique Rhum Agricole, made from pure sugarcane juice.
