Improving patient routines for exceptional check-u
The Philips Sonicare ExpertClean focuses on how patients brush, helping them improve their oral care routine in between visits. See all benefits
Sonic electric toothbrush with app
The C3 Premium Plaque Control brush head delivers our deepest clean. With soft flexible sides, the bristles contour to the shape of each tooth's surface to provide 4x more surface contact** and removes up to 10x more plaque from hard-to-reach areas*.
The G3 Premium Gum Care brush head improves patient gum health. Smaller size and targeted gum line bristles deliver gentle, yet effective, cleaning along the gumline, where gum disease starts. It's clinically proven to deliver up to 100% less gum inflammation* and up to 7x healthier gums in just two weeks.*
Sensors track and measure patients’ brushing behaviors while the Philips Sonicare ExpertClean brush handle provides instant feedback. Over time, the Sonicare app retains and analyzes these habits and generates a Progress Report to help promote better brushing technique.
With three brushing modes (Clean, Gum Health, DeepClean+) and three intensity settings (Low, Medium, High), your patients can personalize their brushing experience for optimal comfort and a complete clean. See Specifications for more detailed information on modes.
A microchip in the brush head syncs with the Philips Sonicare ExpertClean handle. If a patient clicks on a C3 Premium Plaque Control/Defense/Defence, G3 Premium Gum Care or W3 Premium White brush head, the toothbrush automatically selects the optimal brushing mode and intensity level. All your patients need to do is start brushing. It helps patients with having the best settings for the best performance and their needs
If patients apply too much pressure, the intuitive pressure sensor will gently pulsate the handle and give patients the real-time feedback they need to adopt a softer touch. In a study of U.S. patients, 7 out of 10 aggressive brushers tested reduced their brushing pressure when using the pressure sensor.****
C3 Premium Plaque Control is our deepest cleaning brush head yet. With soft flexible sides, the bristles contour to the shape of each tooth's surface to provide 4x more surface contact and remove up to 10x more plaque from hard-to-reach areas.*
G3 Premium Gum Care is our best brush head for improving gum health. Its smaller size and targeted gumline bristles deliver gentle yet effective cleaning along the gumline, where gum disease starts. It's clinically proven to deliver up to 7x healthier gums* in just 2 weeks.
Brush heads exhibit fatigue and bristle wear after three months of normal use. Philips Sonicare ExpertClean provides an accurate smart brush head replacement reminder based on how often patients brush, how long they brush and how much pressure they use. When it's time for a new brush head, a light on the handle lets patients know, so they can continue to achieve their best possible results.
When fully charged, Philips Sonicare ExpertClean has enough battery for three weeks of regular use. The battery indicator illuminates and clearly alerts patients when the battery is low and requires charging.
Modes
Items included
BrushSync Mode Pairing
Connectivity
Compatibility
Design and finishing
Cleaning performance
Smart sensor technology
Ease of use
Technical specifications
Power
Service
HX6907/01