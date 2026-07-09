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What do the lights on my Philips OneBlade mean?

The light ring on the handle of your OneBlade can light up in several different colors. Below you’ll find out what these colors mean and what action to take.

Please note that, the first time you switch on your device, it will cycle through the full spectrum of available colors to welcome you to the world of OneBlade!

The information on this page applies to the following models: QP6652/35 , QP6542/15 , QP6552/15 . Click here to show more product numbers  ›

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