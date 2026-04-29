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Shaver series 3000 Wet or Dry electric shaver, Series 3000

Discontinued

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Shaver series 3000Wet or Dry electric shaver, Series 3000

S3233/52

Shaver series 3000 Wet or Dry electric shaver, Series 3000

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

UK Declaration of conformity

  • ZIP file, 114.5 kB
  • 20 January 2023

Localized commercial leaflet

  • PDF file, 784.6 kB
  • 4 September 2022

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