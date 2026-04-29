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Shaver series 5000 S5588/17 Wet & Dry electric shaver

Discontinued

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Shaver series 5000 S5588/17 Wet & Dry electric shaver

S5588/17

Shaver series 5000 S5588/17 Wet & Dry electric shaver

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

User Manual

  • PDF file, 2 MB
  • 23 April 2025

Quick Start Guide - English

  • PDF file, 4.6 MB
  • 23 April 2025

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