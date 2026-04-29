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Shaver series 5000 S5588/17 Wet & Dry electric shaver
Discontinued
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S5588/17
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User Manual
Quick Start Guide - English
All (13)
Cleaning and Maintenance (1)
Can I replace the battery of my Philips Shaver?
What do the symbols on my Philips Shaver mean?
Which Philips shavers are compatible with the Quick Clean Pod?
What do the symbols on my Philips Series 5000 shaver mean?
When should I replace the cartridge of my Philips cleaning station?
My Philips Shaver is not charging
I’m not getting good results with my Philips shaver
My Philips shaver is making a loud noise
My Philips shaver is not working
My Philips Shaver is leaking water
I experience skin issues after using my Philips shaver