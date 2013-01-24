Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
To bring about vacuum in a manual breast pump
This Philips AVENT SCF159/02 silicone diaphragm and stem creates vacuum in your twin electric breast pump. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
To bring about vacuum in a manual breast pump
This Philips AVENT SCF159/02 silicone diaphragm and stem creates vacuum in your twin electric breast pump. See all benefits
To bring about vacuum in a manual breast pump
This Philips AVENT SCF159/02 silicone diaphragm and stem creates vacuum in your twin electric breast pump. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
To bring about vacuum in a manual breast pump
This Philips AVENT SCF159/02 silicone diaphragm and stem creates vacuum in your twin electric breast pump. See all benefits
Silicone diaphragm for breast pump
Philips shop price
Total:
From time to time your product needs a facelift but it was never so easy like with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product. This all with guaranteed Philips quality and 1:1 exchange.
Country of origin
Development stages