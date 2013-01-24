Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
FR
1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 30 day return guarantee

    • Free shipping on orders over $50

    • Free return

    Breast pumps & care

    Philips Avent ISIS

    white valve for breast pump

    SCF160
    Avent
    Avent
    • Allows milk to flow into the bottle Allows milk to flow into the bottle Allows milk to flow into the bottle
      -{discount-value}

      Philips Avent ISIS white valve for breast pump

      SCF160

      Allows milk to flow into the bottle

      The duck bill valve, part of your breast pump, allows the transferring of milk from the pump into the bottle. Appropriate for all types of Philips AVENT breast pumps!

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Philips Avent ISIS white valve for breast pump

      Allows milk to flow into the bottle

      The duck bill valve, part of your breast pump, allows the transferring of milk from the pump into the bottle. Appropriate for all types of Philips AVENT breast pumps!

      Allows milk to flow into the bottle

      The duck bill valve, part of your breast pump, allows the transferring of milk from the pump into the bottle. Appropriate for all types of Philips AVENT breast pumps!

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Philips Avent ISIS white valve for breast pump

      Allows milk to flow into the bottle

      The duck bill valve, part of your breast pump, allows the transferring of milk from the pump into the bottle. Appropriate for all types of Philips AVENT breast pumps!

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      ISIS

      ISIS

      white valve for breast pump

      Philips shop price

      Total:

      Allows milk to flow into the bottle

      Find matching products on the specifications tab

      Renew your product with original Philips parts

      From time to time your product needs a facelift but it was never so easy like with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product. This all with guaranteed Philips quality and 1:1 exchange.

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        England
        Yes

      • Development stages

        Stages
        0 - 6 months

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Subscribe  to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

          Discover 
          MyPhilips

          Extended warranty on selected products

          Easy access to product support

          Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

          Register now

          Payment

          We accept the following payment methods:
          Visa - payment method
          MasterCard - payment method

          Quick links

          Frequently asked questions
          Terms and conditions
          Search order
          Returns, exchanges & replacements
          About Philips
          Contact Philips