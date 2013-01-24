Search terms
Helping you to breastfeed longer
Philips Avent nipple protector SCF156/00 made of ultra-fine, soft, odourless, taste-free silicone that protect sore or cracked nipples during breastfeeding. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
