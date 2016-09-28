Home
Power toothbrushes
View product
Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum Connected
Sonic electric toothbrush with app
HX9192/01
Get exactly the support you need
Frequently Asked Questions
Can I use my Philips Sonicare charger with other toothbrushes?
Can I use my Philips Sonicare Toothbrush in the shower?
How do I register my Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush?
Which devices are compatible with my Philips Sonicare App?
What are the differences in modes of my Philips Sonicare Toothbrush?
In which countries is the Philips Sonicare app available?
Which accessories are available for my Philips Sonicare Toothbrush?
How often can I use my Philips Sonicare toothbrush per charge?
How can I use the brushing guidance in the Sonicare App?
Which brush head fits my Philips Sonicare Toothbrush?
Can I exchange points in the Philips Sonicare App?
Why does my Philips Sonicare app requires permissions
Can I replace the battery of my Philips Sonicare Toothbrush
What do the battery status lights on my Philips Sonicare Toothbrush indicate?
Can I use my Philips Sonicare Tootbrush without the Sonicare app?
How do I reset my Philips Sonicare toothbrush to factory settings
How to use my Philips Sonicare Toothbrush with braces
How to recalibrate Philips Sonicare toothbrush pressure sensor settings
How to connect my Philips Sonicare Toothbrush with the Sonicare App
How to charge my Phillips Sonicare Toothbrush
How to clean my Philips Sonicare toothbrush
How to brush my teeth using the Philips Sonicare App
Troubleshooting
Noise (2)
My Philips Sonicare toothbrush makes loud noise
My Philips Sonicare toothbrush makes a loud noise.
Apps (3)
The Sonicare app keeps telling me to calibrate my handle.
I cannot connect my Philips Sonicare Toothbrush with the Sonicare App
I cannot access any features of the Sonicare app
Functionality (2)
The guided brushing feature in my Philips Sonicare app does not work
My Philips Sonicare toothbrush makes a loud noise
Device (3)
My Philips Sonicare toothbrush turns off by itself
My Philips Sonicare Toothbrush is not turning on
My Philips Sonicare brush head falls off from my toothbrush handle
Vibration (2)
My Philips Sonicare toothbrush vibration is too powerful
My Philips Sonicare Toothbrush vibration is less powerful than before
Power/ Charging / Battery life (1)
My Philips Sonicare Toothbrush does not charge
Manuals & Documentation
