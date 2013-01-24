Home
    Mother and child care

    Philips Avent

    Conversion kit for breast pumps

    SCF164/00
    Avent
    Avent
    • Easily adapts to breast pumps Easily adapts to breast pumps Easily adapts to breast pumps
      Philips Avent Conversion kit for breast pumps

      SCF164/00

      Easily adapts to breast pumps

      The Philips AVENT SCF164/00 conversion kit works with most manual and single or double electric breast pumps on the market

      Philips Avent Conversion kit for breast pumps

      Easily adapts to breast pumps

      The Philips AVENT SCF164/00 conversion kit works with most manual and single or double electric breast pumps on the market

      Easily adapts to breast pumps

      The Philips AVENT SCF164/00 conversion kit works with most manual and single or double electric breast pumps on the market

      Philips Avent Conversion kit for breast pumps

      Easily adapts to breast pumps

      The Philips AVENT SCF164/00 conversion kit works with most manual and single or double electric breast pumps on the market

        Easily adapts to breast pumps

        Fits all Philips AVENT breast pumps

        Works with Avent reusable storage and VIA

        Works with Avent reusable storage and VIA

        Converters allow you to express directly into Avent Bottles or VIA Cups. Insert a sealing disc or screw on lid to store breast milk in the fridge or freezer. Simply replace sealing disc or lid with an Avent Teat for feeding - no need to transfer milk.

        Easily adapts breast pumps to fit Philips Avent System

        Easily adapts breast pumps to fit Philips Avent System

        This Philips Avent conversion kit works with most manual and single or double electric breast pumps on the market.

        Technical Specifications

        Country of origin

          England
          Yes

        Development stages

          Stages
          0 - 6 months

