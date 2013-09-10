2 year warranty
Discontinued
CA6702/00
for Saeco Espresso machines
Improves coffee taste
Protects against limescale
Replace every 2 months
Water is a crucial ingredient of every espresso - so for optimum taste, it's always best to filter it professionally. That's why all Saeco espresso machines can be optionally fitted with the innovative INTENZA+ water filter, which we co-developed with BRITA, the world's No. 1 in household water filters. Just set it to your location's hardness level, and its sophisticated technology does the rest. The result? Ideal water conditions for espresso with the most intense aroma.
The water filter settings can be adjusted to the hardness of your water. Simply turn the adjustment ring on the Intenza+ water filter. Set it to A for soft water areas, B for medium water hardness (factory setting) or C for hard water. This will ensure optimal limescale protection and best taste.
The water filter ensures a constant brewing temperature and consistent pressure during the brewing process, enhancing your espresso machine's performance.
1.0
of 5
1
Review
denisb
10/09/2013
Canada
too expensive
philips put the most expensive water filter in its coffee machine; if you follow the instructions for replacing the filter you will have a very expensive coffee machine making very good coffee but you'll have to pay for it because the intenza is not sold everywhere, is a very specialised filter (only used in some saeco machines) so the price is set accordingly... if not for the price of this filter, i would have give a five star overall rating ( the coffee machine also would rate a five star)
This review was made for CA6702/00 Brita Intenza+ water filter cartridge
This review was made for CA6702/00 Brita Intenza+ water filter cartridge