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  • The best water for a more tasteful coffee
  • The best water for a more tasteful coffee
  • The best water for a more tasteful coffee
  • The best water for a more tasteful coffee

Discontinued

Philips SaecoBrita Intenza+ water filter cartridge

CA6702/00

1
| (1) Review
The best water for a more tasteful coffee
The innovative BRITA INTENZA+ water filter cartridge has been specially developed to protect your valuable Philips Saeco espresso machine against limescale. It filters the water, intensifying the aroma and pure taste of your coffee.
See all benefits
Compatible products
Series 3200

Series 3200
Fully automatic espresso machines

EP3241/74

Series 800

Series 800
Fully automatic espresso machines

EP0820/04

Incanto

Incanto
Super-automatic espresso machine

HD8911/47

Intelia Deluxe

Intelia Deluxe
Super-automatic espresso machine

HD8759/47

Freshly filtered water ensures intense aroma

The best water for a more tasteful coffee

  • for Saeco Espresso machines

  • Improves coffee taste

  • Protects against limescale

  • Replace every 2 months

Freshly filtered water for a richer coffee aroma

Freshly filtered water for a richer coffee aroma

Water is a crucial ingredient of every espresso - so for optimum taste, it's always best to filter it professionally. That's why all Saeco espresso machines can be optionally fitted with the innovative INTENZA+ water filter, which we co-developed with BRITA, the world's No. 1 in household water filters. Just set it to your location's hardness level, and its sophisticated technology does the rest. The result? Ideal water conditions for espresso with the most intense aroma.

Adjustable water filter settings

Adjustable water filter settings

The water filter settings can be adjusted to the hardness of your water. Simply turn the adjustment ring on the Intenza+ water filter. Set it to A for soft water areas, B for medium water hardness (factory setting) or C for hard water. This will ensure optimal limescale protection and best taste.

More efficient brewing process

More efficient brewing process

The water filter ensures a constant brewing temperature and consistent pressure during the brewing process, enhancing your espresso machine's performance.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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1.0

of 5

1

Review

5
4
3
2

10/09/2013

Canada

Canada

too expensive

philips put the most expensive water filter in its coffee machine; if you follow the instructions for replacing the filter you will have a very expensive coffee machine making very good coffee but you'll have to pay for it because the intenza is not sold everywhere, is a very specialised filter (only used in some saeco machines) so the price is set accordingly... if not for the price of this filter, i would have give a five star overall rating ( the coffee machine also would rate a five star)

This review was made for CA6702/00 Brita Intenza+ water filter cartridge

This review was made for CA6702/00 Brita Intenza+ water filter cartridge

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